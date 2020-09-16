Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to ensure legislation on FATF related bills, PTI’s government has formally summoned the joint session of the Parliament to meet on Wednesday (today). The President has summoned the joint sitting in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of Pakistan. The government side would pass the FATF related bills from the joint sitting including two bills ‘The Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill’ and ‘The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Waqf Properties’. These bills were rejected from the Senate by the Opposition parties. The government has Constitutionally refereed the FATF related bills, recently rejected from the upper house of the Parliament, from the National Assembly to the joint session of the Parliament to pass it.

The government was defeated in the Senate due to having insufficient strength in the house, as the Opposition managed to disapprove both the FATF related bills with the majority of votes. Prime Minister Imran Khan had strongly reacted to the rejection of these FATF related bill in the Senate, as he tweeted, “to blackmail for NRO by defaming NAB, they would even have Pak (Pakistan) put on FATF black list to destroy nation’s economy & increase poverty. They keep threatening to bring down govt. unless given NRO”.