Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not aware of problems of the country.

Speaking at a press conference at the residence of late MPA Mir Haji Hayat Khan Talpure in Digri town, he asserted that Karachi was very much part of Sindh, and that PPP had been given mandate by the people of Sindh.

Khuhro asked the prime minister to act like prime minister of the entire country, and not of a certain specific area.

He was of the view that Prime Minister Imran’s ‘prejudice’ towards Sindh could have negative political repercussions for his party.

PPP Sindh president accused the federal government of refraining from issuing updated census list so that Sindh could be deprived of its due share in the NFC Award.

He wondered that when all the parties, including the PTI, had agreed in writing to verify five percent blocks for census, then why was the issuance of updated list being delayed?

On provision of assistance to the flood-affected people, Khuhro said that the Sindh government had approved a hefty amount for their rehabilitation.

He said that banks which gave agriculture loans were controlled by the federal government, and regretted that the latter was not ready to declare agriculture emergency in the province despite huge losses to the sector during recent rains.

He demanded the federal government waive off agriculture loans of flood-affected people.

Reacting to the statements of prime minister on public hanging of rapists, PPP Sindh president said that the prime minister should first seek resignation from member of his cabinet Fawad Chaudhry for his stance against public hanging, and then press for public hanging of the rapists.

He said that although PPP did not agree to the execution of criminals, still it was very much in favour of handing down strict punishments to sex offenders.

Reiterating that prime minister Imran’s statements on Karachi issues smacked of bias, he lamented that the prime minister did not visit the constituency from where he was elected during his recent visit to the city. “Similarly, he did not visit those areas of interior Sindh which are worst-affected by floods, which shows that he did not consider Sindh to be part of Pakistan,” Khuhro added.

On the occasion, Gul Muhammad Jakhrani, MPA Mir Tarique Talpur, Mir Fateh Khan Talpur, Mir Zulfikar Talpur and local PPP office-bearers were also present.

Earlier, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro condoled with MPA Mir Tarique Talpur over the sad demise of ex-MPA Mir Haji Hayat Khan Talpur and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Earlier, he arrived at Kot Mirus where he condoled with MNA Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpur and his brother Mir Anwer Ali Khan Talpur over the sad demise of their elder brother Mir Behram Khan Talpur. Later, he went to see the flood victims living on roads, and inquired from them their problems.