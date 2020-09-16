Share:

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed on Tuesday during a routine mission near Pindigheb area of Punjab’s district Attock, PAF said in a statement.

The pilot remained unhurt as “he ejected safely”, the statement added. According to PAF, no loss of life or property has been reported on the ground. “A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.”

Earlier in March, a PAF F-16 fighter jet had crashed near Shakarparian Hill in the heart of Islamabad during rehearsal for the air show of March 23 parade. The pilot of the jet had got martyred in the incident.

On February 12 this year, a PAF trainer aircraft had crashed during a routine training mission near Takht Bhai area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan district. In the same month, another PAF Mirage aircraft that was also on a routine operational training mission had crashed near Shorkot city in Punjab. Pilots in both the incidents had ejected safely.