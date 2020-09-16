Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday announced its special flight operations to Najaf and Baghdad for Arbaeen; the flight schedule has been finalized, PIA spokesman said.

Passengers can now travel from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to Najaf and Baghdad. The flights will operate from September 27 till October 5. The PIA has introduced special discounted fares for Zaireen.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik sharing his views on the finalisation of flight schedule said that PIA has always provided air services to the citizens of the country and we feel privileged to serve Zaireen. He instructed PIA officials to provide best services to the passengers.

On the instructions of Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, these flights have been scheduled keeping in view maximum convenience for the Zaireen.