kkhyber - Despite opening of educational institutions in the country after the gap of around six month due to corona pandemic, students of Government Boys Degree College, Government Girls High Secondary School and Government Centennial High School, Landi Kotal found their classrooms locked on Tuesday.

According to the teachers and students, the buildings were being used as quarantine centres and were still under the control of concerned department. The students were compelled to sit outside their class rooms.

As per government direction, high schools ought to resume studies from Tuesday but students of the above mentioned educational institutions found their classrooms locked when they arrived at their institutions.

The in-charge teacher of the Government Centennial High School said that they had informed the district administration to remove furniture and other commodities placed for the corona patients and clear their classrooms so that they could restart teaching activities but in vain.

Parents also expressed deep concern over the negligence of the administration and said presence of their children in coronavirus infected buildings could be a health hazard to them.

Abdullah, father of a 9th grade student in the Government Centennial High School, said it was a duty of the district administration to disinfect and clear every educational institute used as a quarantine centre for the corona patients before reopening of the schools.

When the Deputy Commissioner, Khyber was contacted on the matter he said that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had been asked to clear the educational buildings within two day.