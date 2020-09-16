Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that it was not possible for his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to return to the country without getting treatment.

The PML-N president's statement comes a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif during a hearing over the former prime minister's petition requesting exemption from court appearance.

In a brief ruling, IHC's Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the PML-N supremo neither underwent a surgery despite citing it as a reason behind obtaining bail to travel to the United Kingdom nor was he admitted to a hospital.

"Our bail order has expired, which has its own effects," the judge said during a hearing at the IHC over a petition to cancel Nawaz's bail in the Avenfield properties reference.

The non-bailable arrest warrants were issued in order to ensure the PML-N leader's appearance at an upcoming hearing on September 22.

“Returning without treatment is a serious threat to Nawaz Sharif's life and the right to life is most important and cannot be ignored,” said the opposition leader in the National Assembly in a statement issued from Lahore.

Shehbaz said that the problem was not of the return of the former prime minister but was his health. He added that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had claimed that Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of the PML-N supremo, was not ill but she passed away asking if it was possible to repair the damage done by the allegation.

The former chief minister reminded that the doctors have said that travelling for Nawaz Sharif in the current situation can be “life-threatening”. He added that the government had also “admitted” that the PML-N supremo’s treatment could not be done in Pakistan.

“Government had sent him to London on the recommendation of government and non-government doctors but his treatment was delayed due to coronavirus,” said Shehbaz in the statement.