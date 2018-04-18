Share:

BADIN - The Government Secondary Teachers Association (GSTA) staged a protest demonstration against corruption in the department.

They arranged a rally which was started from Government High School and culminated at Badin Press Club. The rally was led by GSTA President Muhammad Siddique Soomro. Teachers of Badin, Talhar, Golarchi, Matli, Tando Bago, Pangrio, Khoski, Khadharo, Kadhan, Seerani, Lauri Sharif, Andhalo and Khorwah participated in the protest rally.

Representatives of Primary Teachers Association (PTA), All Pakistan Clerks Association (Haqiqi), Para Medical staff and others were also present.

Addressing the gathering, the GSTA president and other officials said they intend to boost up education and they were striving hard to eliminate illiteracy.

The protesters said they were against ill practice during examinations and always supported government to rid out such unfair practices. They said corrupt clerk of DEO secondary office Allah Dino Samoon was claiming bribe from teachers and students.

They said Allah Dino was involved in corruption cases and inquiries were pending against him in anti-corruption and NAB. They said DEO Muhammad Akber Memon was supporting and assisting the clerk and neglecting all complains against him. They said some days earlier, Allah Dino misbehaved and attacked teachers. They said their protest to be continued till the DEO and the clerk were not relieved and transferred to elsewhere district. The GSTA representatives said they would pay hunger strike till acceptance of demands.

General Secretary Ali Muhammad Rind, Najam-u-din Jamali, Sultan Malkani, Kashif Memon, Altaf Memon, Ghulam Hussain Soomro, Mehboob Jakhro, Gulzar Ahmed Arain, Bachal Jamali and others were also present in rally.