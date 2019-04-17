Share:

PESHAWAR - Five terrorists were killed in a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the Pakistan Army commandoes and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in Hayatabad Phase-VII area of Peshawar against a terrorist hideout.

The operation started late Monday night in which five terrorists were killed in exchange of fire, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

An ASI Qamar Alam also embraced Shahadat, while an officer and a soldier got injured. Funeral prayer of Shaheed ASI was held in Peshawar.

KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai told media that police conducted a raid on a house in Hayatabad Phase-VII after they received information that six to seven terrorists were present inside the house.

During the raid, terrorists in the house opened fire at security forces and the police team. In exchange of fire which lasted for 17 hours, he added, a policeman embraced martyrdom and five terrorists were killed.

The house which was raided by security agencies is a three-storey residential compound in Peshawar’s posh locality of Hayatabad bordering Khyber district.

ASI Qamar Alam, who belonged to Mashukhel area of Badhber, was martyred at the very initial stage of the operation.

The killing of police personnel opened up a full-fledged operation against the terrorists which continued till 1230 pm Tuesday.

The minister said security forces encircled the target and commandos entered the house during the intelligence-based operation which continued till late night. The operation was suspended for a while as there was information that terrorists possessed suicide jackets.

Yousafzai said police got cleared lower portion of the house after some resistance. However, operation continued in wee hours of Tuesday to clear the upper portion of the house. The minister said three policemen also sustained injuries during the operation. They were later shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC).

The minister also said that terrorists in the house were planning attacks on additional inspector general and a sessions judge. He said military commandos assisted policemen in the operation.

Meanwhile, Corps Commander Peshawar visited the site of the operation and appreciated professionalism and bravery of the security personnel. He asked security forces taking part in the operation that residents in the neighbourhood should not be troubled much due to

the operation.

Later, funeral prayers for the martyred ASI Qamar Alam of Tatara Police Station were offered at the Police Lines Peshawar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood and provincial police chief and others attended the funeral.

SSP Operations Peshawar Zahoor Afridi told media persons that operation has been successfully completed as all the terrorists were killed and the compound was cleared.

During the clearance operation, the forces recovered explosive-laden motorcycle which was neutralised by the BDS squad. The terror suspects were wanted for attacks on inspector-general of police and judicial officers, security sources said.

The house was demolished with explosives soon after the operation concluded.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Pakistan Army personnel took part in the operation alongside the police force.

City police chief Qazi Jamilur Rehman said that entire residence had been cleared and situation was under control. He said houses in the neighbourhood were vacated to avert any casualty.

The chief minister, in a brief chat with media persons, said the security forces took timely action against terrorists and successfully eliminated them. However, the CM was not clear about identity of the terrorists killed in the operation, saying that nothing could be said at the