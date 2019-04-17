Share:

LAHORE/GUJRANWALA - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar suspended five government officials on charges of bribery and negligence during his visit to Gujranwala on Tuesday.

Education CEO Muhammad Farooq, Tehsildar Khawaja Nadeem and Sub-Registrar Ansar Sagheer were suspended for allegedly showing negligence towards duty and the Central Jail assistant superintendent and Warden Faisal were suspended on charge of taking bribe.

According to a handout, an inquiry has been initiated into the charges against the suspended officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said no one would be allowed to show negligence towards duty. “Only public interest is dear to me,” he added.

He visited the under-construction Ghakhar Sports Arena at Ghakhar Mandi and inspected various parts of it. He directed the authorities to complete the Rs370 million project on time.

He said that construction of the sports arena would provide opportunities to the youth to show their talent. The sports secretary briefed the chief minister about the project

Later, Buzdar inaugurated a shelter home at the General Bus Stand. He termed it an example of benevolence and kindness and said that shelter homes are being constructed in every district of the province to provide shelter to homeless people. Medical facilities are also being provided to these people, he said. The chief minister also inaugurated a traveller eye centre at the General Bus Stand.

Talking to the media, Buzdar said that a feasibility report on establishment of a university in Gujranwala would be reviewed. He said that people would be empowered in the new local bodies system.

The chief minister said that transfers and postings of bureaucrats are government’s domain and those who would not perform would be transferred. He said that officials would be changed if an issue arises in their area.

The chief minister said that he would monitor the crackdown on adulteration mafia. He told the authorities concerned to release the audit report on alleged irregularities in the Gujranwala Medical College and Teaching Hospital and initiate action against those responsible.

The chief minister also visited a model children home of the Social Welfare Department and held a meeting with the enrolled children. He announced an increase in pocket money for the children and directed the authorities to arrange a doctor for the children living in the modern home.

During his visit to the jail, the chief minister went to the control room and met prisoners who were talking to their families over the land line. He visited women’s ward and talked to women prisoners who have enrolled in various Tevta programmes for training. He distributed certificates to women prisoners who completed beautician and stitching courses and directed the officials to install air coolers in their barracks. He inaugurated a literacy centre for these women and inspected cleanliness in jail washrooms. Adviser to Chief Minister Akram Chaudhry, spokesman for the CM and other senior officials were also present.