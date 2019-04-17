Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday inaugurated the new blocks at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi.

The project commenced in 2013. After completion of construction, the CMH has become 1000 bed hospital with capacity of 1150 beds. With enhanced capacity and high-tech equipment as many as 5,000 patients would be treated daily at the OPD. The hospital would cater for medical needs of the military as well as civilian personnel. It is worth mentioning here that now CMH has become one of the state–of-the-art hospitals which shall act as a base hospital not only for the Army as well as for the Air Force and the Navy.