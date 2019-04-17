Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rejecting the security concerns of local administration, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday directed the provincial authorities to hold the elections of Gujrat’s Mayor on Wednesday (today) as per schedule.

In its letter to Chief Secretary Punjab, the electoral body said it had made all necessary arrangements to conduct polls.

It said the Deputy Commissioner Gujrat through a letter had expressed his serious concerns regarding forthcoming elections and likelihood of sabotage activities on election day.

The ECP said that after serious deliberations on the matter, it directed Punjab government to fulfill its constitutional responsibility to assist commission under article 218 (3) of the constitution in conducting elections of mayor municipal corporation Gujrat as per schedule. It further said that the authorities must take adequate measures to ensure no harrowing incident. The political situation in Gujrat is tense as PML-Q and PML-N candidates are flexing muscles to win the slot of the Municipal Corporation Mayor.

The slot was declared vacant by the Election Commission, around a month ago, after the Supreme Court, last year, disqualified PML-N’s Haji Nasir Mehmood for holding the offices of Mayor Gujrat and union council chairman.

PML-Q’s Mian Pervez Akhtar Pagganwala and Tahir Mahmood Maanda of the PML N are contesting for the mayor.

The house has been reduced to 19, from original 21, as Haji Nasir has been disqualified while PML-N member Yousaf Gull resigned last year to contest the July 25 general elections for provincial assembly seat as an independent candidate.