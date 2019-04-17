Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday urged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to move forward from Sharifs and Zardari and focus on new political narrative.
In a tweet, the minister said that the leadership of both the political parties worried over corruption cases have ruined the future of both parties.
He said that the PPP and PML-N leadership indulges in a futile discussion on 18th Amendment, and presidential form of government in an effort to divert attention from their corruption cases, but they cannot do so.
پیپلز پارٹی اور مسلم لیگ نون زرداری اور شریف سے باہر نکلے اور نئے سیاسی بیانئے پر توجہ دے، کرپشن کیسز سے گھبرائ ہوئ لیڈرشپ دونوں پارٹیوں کا مستقبل تاریک کر چکی ہے، کبھی اٹھارویں ترمیم میں تبدیلی کبھی صدارتی نظام جیسی غیر سنجیدہ بحثیں کہ کسی طرح توجہ مقدموں سے ہٹے یہ نہیں ہونا— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 17, 2019