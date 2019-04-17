Share:

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday urged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to move forward from Sharifs and Zardari and focus on new political narrative.

In a tweet, the minister said that the leadership of both the political parties worried over corruption cases have ruined the future of both parties.

He said that the PPP and PML-N leadership indulges in a futile discussion on 18th Amendment, and presidential form of government in an effort to divert attention from their corruption cases, but they cannot do so.