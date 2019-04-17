Share:

LAHORE - Imaam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany met Acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and discussed matters of mutual interest besides challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah during a meeting at the Governor’s House here Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said Saudi Arabia was a binding force among the Muslim Ummah, adding no one could cause a breach in the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Parvez Elahi said that recent visit of Saudi Prince Muhammad Bin Salman was a great gesture of love, maintaining that the increase in Haj quota and injunction to release Pakistani prisoners on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan had won hearts of Pakistanis.

Venerated Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Abdullah said that he had brought a message of love from Khadim-e-Harmain Sharifain King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, Ameer Muhammad Bin Salman, religious scholars, intellectuals and people of Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany hailed Pakistan’s role in the war against terrorism and eliminating extremism from the world.

Imam-e-Kaaba said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy long historic ties which started with visit of King Saud Bin Abdul Aziz.

He said Pakistan held strategic and political importance for the world, adding that the visit of Ameer Muhammad Bin Salman further strengthened the bilateral relations between the two countries. He said Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan as a leader, a friend and a benefactor.