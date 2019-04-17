Share:

Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has rejected Islamabad’s claims that India plans to launch a new attack against Pakistan before the end of April.

“I don't know where he (the Pakistani foreign minister) got this date, so good luck to him. God knows whatever it is, but it sounded very fanciful for me and amusing,” Sitharaman told the Indian news agency ANI.

She commented on a previous statement made by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi that the Pakistani government had “reliable intelligence that India is devising a new plan” to attack its western neighbour between 16 and 20 April.

He warned that “if it happens”, it will have “an impact on the peace and stability of the region”.

His remarks came after Indian Air Chief Marshal B. S. Dhanoa said that “in the Balakot operation, we had technology on our side, and we could launch precision stand of weapons with great accuracy”.

This comes amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan over alleged terrorist camps in Azad Kashmir, which New Delhi insists house the militants responsible for the 14 February car-bomb attack in Pulwama, which killed over 40 Indian police officers in Kashmir. Islamabad denies the existence of any terrorist camps on Pakistani soil.

India has accused Pakistan of doing little to stop the operations of terrorists located within the country. The India Air Force struck what it described as a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist training camp in Balakot area on 26 February. This prompted retaliation by Pakistan; Pakistani F-16 warplanes struck Indian military targets in the Indian- occupied Kashmir and were repelled by Indian warplanes in a dogfight.

The 27 February air battle exacerbated New Delhi-Islamabad tensions, resulting in multiple cross-border exchanges of fire and several Pakistani drones allegedly violating Indian airspace.

In the latest development, a "heavy exchange of mortar and small arms firing took place in the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district of Kasmir”, according to Indian government officials.