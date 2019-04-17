Share:

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday took charge of his office and called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

Qureshi congratulated the newly appointed foreign secretary on assuming charge and said Mahmood is a seasoned and experienced diplomat. "He has a long experience of serving at important positions including as the high commissioner to India," Qureshi said.

Mahmood in his remarks said that he will make the utmost efforts to perform his duties to the best of his capabilities.

During the meeting, the two discussed the different contours of foreign policy.

Mahmood who previously served as Pakistan's High Commissioner to India replaces Tehmina Janjua, who retired on April 16 after serving in the position for two years.

He has previously served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkey. Before that, he served as the ambassador to Thailand and permanent representative to the UNESCP Bangkok for four years till 2013.

Mahmood has also served as political coordinator for Pakistan’s delegation to the UN Security Council before assuming office in Bangkok. He was Additional Foreign Secretary for America at the headquarters before leaving for Thailand.