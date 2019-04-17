Share:

QUETTA - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived Quetta on Tuesday for a day-long visit along with former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah and other party leaders.

PPP provincial president Mir Ali Madad Jatak and other party members received Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Quetta Airport and accorded a warm welcome.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari while visiting the families of the Hazarganji blast martyrdoms, extended condolences and offered Fateh Khawani for the departed souls.

Speaking to the media, Bilawal said that they were standing with Hazara community in the hour of sorrow and assured them full support. He said that we all are united in this war against terrorism.

He further said that Hazara community has been experiencing this agony for many years. “My family has also been through this, animosity and extremism have stung all of us”, he added.

Bilawal further said he is also the son of a martyr and will not sit quietly, and would play full role to end extremism in country.