ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed his deep sadness over the fire that devastated Paris’s historical Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. In his tweet on Tuesday, he said that Pakistan shared that grief with French people as for centuries it has been a revered place of worship for Catholics around the world. He hoped that resilient people of France will be able to restore its glory. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Pakistan stands with the people of France in the hour of grief after the fire incident in the cathedral. In a tweet he said that pain of tragic incident of fire at Norte-Dame Cathedral in France was felt by everyone. Fawad said that the cathedral belonged to human heritage and prayers of Pakistanis were with the people of France.