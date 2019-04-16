Share:

Rawalpindi-Dolphin Force have taken into custody scores of outlaws for their alleged involvement in street crimes, transporting/possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling during action in various parts of the city, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

A total of 37 pistols, a riffle of 12 bore, 1 semi-automatic pistol machine, 300 bullets, an iron punch, 19 bottles of liquor, 337 liters open liquor, 13 kilograms of chars, 405 grams of opium and 25 grams of ice drug were recovered by Dolphin Force from the possession of the outlaws, he said. He added that the force also netted 1 court absconded and 3 drug addicts. He mentioned that the detainees had confessed their involvement in several crimes. He said that the Dolphin Force also recovered cash worth Rs32,000 from the possession of the outlaws.

While taking action against vehicles and motorcycles plying on roads by displaying unauthorized number plates, the Force impounded more than 1300 motorcycles and vehicles in different police stations of the city, the spokesman said.

In a statement, City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan said that the Dolphin Force had been formed to guard the lives and property of people as well as curb street crimes. He said that the force had arrested scores of criminals, drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders in the time span of 90 days (From January 1 to 31 March). He added that a stolen car had also been caught by the Dolphin Force in the city.

Meanwhile, Rawat police held a meeting with members of Peace and Resolution Committee in the police station here. The meeting was chaired by SHO PS Rawat Inspector Ijaz Hussain Qureshi and more than 21 members of Peace and Resolution Committee.

During the meeting, SHO urged the committee members to build interfaith harmony during Ramazan ul Mubarak and convey message to the ‘ulemas’ of different schools of thought to not issue any such statement to fan sectarianism. He also asked the committee members to keep a vigil over criminals and suspicious elements in their villages and towns and inform police immediately in case of any wrong doing anywhere.

He also urged the attendees to try to solve minor disputes among parties instead of bringing the matter into police station for legal action. “Area people should also lodged complaint with SHO if they face any trouble or meet with crime instead of knocking the doors of higher authorities,” he said, adding that the PRC members should also keep a vigil on the tenants.

and outsiders who are residing in rented houses. The landlords should provide information to police about their tenants, he said.

The members of Peace and Resolution Committee assured their full support to the SHO.