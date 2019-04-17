Share:

FAISALABAD - An alleged thief was tortured to death in the area of Sandal Bar police station while the police arrested four accused involved in the incident and started investigation. Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sandal Bar police station Muhammad Ali received a call that the villagers have caught a thief in Maqbool Town Narwala Bungla on Monday night. When the police team reached the spot, the villagers including watchmen Arif, Iqbal Salman, Jaffar Ali and others were torturing the alleged thief who received severe injuries and fell unconscious. He was rushed to Allied Hospital where he breathed his last. The police shifted the body of the unknown thief to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation by registering case against 15 accused and arresting four of them.