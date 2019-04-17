Share:

LAHORE - The McDonald’s Junior National Tennis Championship 2019 will roll into action from tomorrow (Thursday) here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary and Tournament Director Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) has said that players from across the country are taking part in the championship. “To give maxim exposure to the upcoming talented players, the PLTA has included maximum age categories as the event will take place in men’s singles (Punjab Ranking), ladies singles (Punjab ranking), u-18 singles and doubles, u-14 singles and doubles, u-12 singles, u-10 singles and doubles, u-8 and u-6. Fahim Siddiqui will act as tournament referee.”

He said that the opening ceremony will be held on April 19 at 4:30 pm while the finals of all events will take place on April 23 followed by prize distribution ceremony.

Malik said the event will play a significant role in the efforts of PLTA to groom the young talent not only in Punjab but the entire country. He also thanked McDonalds for sponsoring the prestigious event.