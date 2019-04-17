Share:

Lahore (PR) A large number of workers belonging to various trade unions held a protest rally at Nisbat Road under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation to condemn the brutal killing of innocent citizen of Quetta by the terrorist. They declared it a crime against humanity and expressed complete support and solidarity with the family members of martyred and injured workers and the innocent citizens and people of Balochistan. They called upon the government to extend all moral and material support to the victim of terrorism. They said all the patriotic forces and peace-loving nations must join together to defeat the anti-humanity forces.