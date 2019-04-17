Share:

Islamabad - Former president Asif Ali Zardari has refused to support presidential form of the government in Pakistan and vowed to resist the move.

Speaking to media after appearing before an accountability court in a reference pertaining to fake bank accounts and money laundering case here yesterday, the former president said, “Everyday a new experiment is being carried out in Pakistan. See what happens in such businesses. Let them try, we will oppose them,” he said.

“The situation is worsening day by day,” he added.

To a question about presidential system, Zardari said, “If attempts are made to bring presidential system, we will stop them.”

Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur on Tuesday appeared before the court second time. The court issued notice to Sindh chief secretary over absence of other accused in the same case.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi told the court that some accused in the case were imprisoned in Karachi’s Malir Jail and were not produced during Tuesday’s hearing.

To which, the judge expressed displeasure and warned of a show cause notice to Sindh government if the accused persons were not produced in the next hearing.