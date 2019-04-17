Share:

ISLAMABAD - Zeeshan Zeb will face Uzair Shoukat in the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi National Junior Squash Championship U-19 final after defeating their respective opponents in the semifinals here at Benazir Bhutto Squash Complex on Tuesday.

In the first semifinal of U-19 category, Uzair Shoukat beat Hassan Raza in straight games, winning 11-9, 11-3 and 11-9, while in the second semi-final, Zeeshan Zeb was given real run for his money by Naveed Rahmat, who went down fighting 1-3, with the score of 11-9, 11-4, 7-11, 11-7.

In U-11 semifinal, Ubaidullah beat Usman Tahir 3-1, winning 9-11, 11-8, 11-8 and 11-4 and in U-17 semifinal, Asadullah beat Hammad Khan 3-0, winning 13-11, 11-7 and 11-2.