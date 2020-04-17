Share:

Attock - With the surfacing of five new cases in Attock, the total figure of Corona positive patients has reached 16 which include nine pilgrims who recently came back from Iran, five from Tableeghi Jamaat and a lady whose husband died of Corona Virus a couple of days ago. Incharge Corona Control Cell Attock Dr Asif Niazi said this while talking to this journalist. He said that the lady has been shifted to DHQ Hopsital Attock, one patient from Attock City is admitted in a hospital in Islamabad, nine pilgrims are in a quarantine center in Attock and the five members of Tableeghi Jammat in a quarantine center in Hazro. All are in stable condition. He said that in Quarantine Center Hazro, there were 26 members of Tableeghi Jammat quarantined last week and their samples were sent to NIH and out of these, five have been declared positive while 21 have been declared negative. He said those with negative results will be sent home where they will remain indoor for two weeks and this will be ensured at every cost and no lenient view will be taken.

Dr Asif said that the samples of 17 family members of a Corona positive patient from Attock have been sent to NIH and so for results of his two brothers have been received which are luckily negative.

While talking about the pilgrims quarantined in Attock, he said that their samples have been sent to NIH and results will be received within couple of days. Dr Niazi said that all the positive cases are in stable condition and their treatment is being done as per the SOPs. Replying yet another question, he said that personal protection equipment at all the quarantine centers is available as per the requirement and there is no shortage at all.