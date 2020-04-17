Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court Thursday adjourned contempt of the court petition filed by Asifa Bhutto-Zardari against Adiyala Jail officials till April 27, without proceeding. Duty Judge Kamran Basharrat Mufti conducted the hearing and said the case should also be heard with fake accounts reference. It may be mentioned here that the petitioner had stated in her plea that she was not allowed to meet her father Asif Ali Zardari in the jail despite of the court orders so the jail officials had committed the contempt of the court.