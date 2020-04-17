Share:

FAISALABAD - The survey of city roads and intersections would be redesigned according to traffic engineering and technology under the supervision of Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) working under the administrative control of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA). The survey is underway in this regard for revamping the traffic management on city roads . This was informed during a meeting chaired by FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja to review the TEPA affairs.

Additional Director General Amer Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Director TEPA Muhammad Shahid Gill, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers were also present in the meeting. The meeting was informed that preliminary five important city roads have been selected to them model regarding availability of necessary facilities and designing. The roads selected for remodeling included The Mall, Bilal Road, Agriculture University Road (DC office road) Jail road and Kaleem Shaeed road (Narrwala road).

These roads would be made model as par the advanced technology of traffic engineering including rehabilitation of traffic signals, road signing, road marking, patch work, repairing and colouring, removal of encroachments, improving of the way for pedestrians, selecting the suitable site for road crossing and betterment of other matters for use of road.

The FDA Director General stressed upon need of solid and durable planning for addressing the traffic burden issues in the city and said that TEPA officers should utilize their all-out skills and professional qualities for making the busiest roads and intersections by using most advanced technologies and roads geometry.

He directed that coordinated strategy be followed by TEPA and collaboration of Traffic Police, Metropolitan Corporation, PHA and other departments be attained in this regard.

TEPA Director Muhammad Shahid Gill briefed the meeting about the technical activities of TEPA and informed that designing of different roads and intersections on international standards was underway .