LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded immediate release of party leader Hamza Shehbaz as the NAB has failed to prove corruption charges against him despite lapse of 10 months. The PML-N spokesperson in her statement alleged that NAB was working on the directions of the incumbent government and NAB-Niazi tag team had been exposed. She said the bureau had failed to prove charges it leveled against the party leader.