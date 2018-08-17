Share:

Islamabad - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed death sentences awarded to 15 hardcore terrorists on Thursday.

They were involved in killing of 45 people, including 4 civilians, 41 officials of the armed forces, Frontier Constabulary and Police and injuring 103 others.

Six convicts were awarded imprisonment. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. They were members of the proscribed organizations. The convicts were tried by special military courts.

The convicted terrorists, who were awarded death sentence, include Khiwal Muhammad, Saddam Ullah, Izhar, Jan Bacha Sharafat Ali, Habibullah, Said Ullah, Zar Muhammad, Alif Khan, Mujahid, Tariq Ali, Israr Ahmed, Kaleem Ullah, Muhammad Rehman, and Fayaz Ullah.

The details of the convicts sentenced to death as provided by the ISPR are as follows:

Convict Khiwal Muhammad son of Babo Rahman, a member of a proscribed organization, was involved in attacking armed forces resulting in death of Captain Bilal Kamran, Havildar Yousaf Khan along with four other soldiers and injuries to 39 others.

Convict Saddam Ullah son of Sher Nawab Khan was also a member of a proscribed organization and involved in attacking armed forces and other law enforcement agencies of the country, which resulted in death of Havildar Ghulam Yasin, Havildar Syed Ali Ahmed Shah, Havildar Muhammad Ali along with 14 soldiers and injuries to 39 others.

Convicts Izhar son of Bakhat Buland, Jan Bacha son of Bacha Rawan, Sharafat Ali son of Muhammad Amin and Habibullah son of Ghulam Ahad were members of a proscribed organisation.

They were all involved in killing of innocent civilians, destruction of an educational institution and attacking armed forces and other LEAs, which resulted in death of civilian Sirajuddin, civilian Shah Nazar, Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif, Havildar Muhammad Ilyas, Havildar Muhammad Naseer, Havildar Muhammad Qayyum along with five soldiers and injuries to 12 others. They were also found in possession of firearms and explosives.

Convict Saidullah son of Awal Jan, Zar Muhammad son of Sakhi Mar Jan and Alif Khan son of Sardar Khan were also members of a proscribed organisation. They were involved in attacking law enforcement agencies of the country, which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Gul Tayaz along with a soldier and injuries to two others. They were also found in possession of firearms and explosives.

Convict Mujahid son of Yar Wali was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in the destruction of Government Boys and Girls Primary Schools, Sheikhmal Khel in Khyber Agency. He was also involved in causing death to a soldier and injuries to two others.

Convict Tariq Ali son of Bawar Shah was also a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sub-Inspector Umer Khayam along with three police officials and injuries to six others. He was also found in possession of firearm.

Convict Israr Ahmed son of Taj Muhammad was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in killing of police constable Ijaz Ahmed, Mst Zarmina and injuries to two other civilians. He was also found in possession of firearm.

Convict Kaleem Ullah son of Hayat Ullah was also a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in causing death of a civilian, Jibraheel and attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in injuries to a solider. He was also found in possession of firearm.

Convict Muhammad Rehman son of Sher Ramzan was a member of a proscribed organisation. The convict was involved in causing death of Naik Ahmed Wafa by slaughtering him with a knife. He also kidnapped two soldiers for ransom.

Convict Fayaz Ullah son of Muhammad Nawaz Khan was a member of a proscribed organisation and involved in attacking armed forces of the country, which resulted in death of Sepoy Shahzad Pervez.