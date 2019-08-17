Share:

Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Nawab Amanullah Zehri was shot dead in Balochistan’s Khuzdar late Friday night.

According to the Levies, he had come to a house in the Zehri tehsil to condole with someone. He was on his way back when his vehicle was attacked.

His attackers were lying in wait for him and fired at his car with Kalashnikovs. His 14-year-old grandson Mardan and two gunmen, Meenu Nisar and Sikandar, were also killed.

The assailants fled into the mountains after the attack.

BNP-Mengal chief Akhtar Mengal announced the news on Twitter and called it a dark day for the party and people of Balochistan.

Another dark day for BNP and the people of Balochistan. This loss has deprived us all. I’m lost of words today. Devastated to learn that Shaheed Amanullah Zehri with his friends and innocent grandson have been brutally killed in the middle of the night. May Allah have mercy. pic.twitter.com/devyKJ4YbM — Akhtar Mengal (@sakhtarmengal) August 17, 2019

After receiving information about the attack, Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Major Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai, the FC and Levies sealed the area. The bodies were taken to the DHQ Hospital and have been handed over to the families after necessary investigations.

Levies officials say the entire tehsil has been sealed and a search operation is under way to find the attackers. A case has not been lodged yet.