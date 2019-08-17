Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special committee on Kashmir held its first meeting at the Foreign Office on Saturday.

The seven-member committee was formed on the prime minister’s directives on August 6.

The committee headed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi comprises ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor, Law Minister Farogh Nasim, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, parliamentary committee on Kashmir chairperson Fakhar Imam and Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan.

Following the meeting, the Foreign Minister, ISPR DG and Information Adviser held a joint press conference.

The minister said a special cell is being set up in the Foreign Office on situation in Kashmir.

He said Pakistan has made a huge achievement in the form of UNSC meeting discussing the issue of Occupied Kashmir.

"We want to inform the world that we are suspicious of India's intentions," the foreign minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan's armed forces are fully prepared to respond to Indian aggression.

He said Kashmir has become a jail where soldiers are deployed in front of every door.

Answering a question, the DG ISPR said Kashmir is a nuclear flash point and world needs to look into Indian defence minister's remarks about use of nuclear weapons.

"Responsible states do not talk like the way Rajnath Singh did," said he.