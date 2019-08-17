Share:

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday called Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement over a possible change in New Delhi’s ‘no first use’ nuclear policy as a “damning reminder of India’s unbridled thirst for violence.”

Another damning reminder of India’s unbridled thirst for violence. Contrast to Pakistan’s aggressive efforts to galvanise diplomacy as UNSC met for 1st time formally since ‘65 on IOK validating International dispute status.History reminds fascist warmongering state can never win. pic.twitter.com/YY9vFdjtCp — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) August 17, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi took to his on Twitter account to say, history reminded us that a fascist warmongering state can never win.

"Another damning reminder of India’s unbridled thirst for violence. Contrast to Pakistan’s aggressive efforts to galvanise diplomacy as UNSC met for 1st time formally since ‘65 on IOK validating International dispute status. History reminds fascist warmongering state can never win."

In a Twitter post, Qureshi stated, Rajnath Singh said that while India had remained firmly committed to the doctrine of ‘no first use,’ what would happen in the future would depend on circumstances.

His statement also drew criticism from Prime Minister’s Advisor on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan who called it a reflection of extremist RSS ideology which was willing to go to any extent to jeopardise world peace to accomplish its nefarious designs.