Share:

Following critical examination of the current intense situation in occupied Kashmir by the eight-member Kashmir Committee chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday, the minister held a joint press conference with Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.

Qureshi stated that it was the first meeting of the committee and all members, including representatives from the opposition had put forward their opinion for proceeding with the Kashmir dispute.

"The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) have both responded positively to Pakistan's call for the Kashmir issue to be taken up. The OIC has called for an immediate end to the curfew in occupied Kashmir.

"The issue was raised in the UNSC after five decades and a discussion took place on the matter, that is a major development," Qureshi said.

“The Kashmir conflict has been raised at the highest diplomatic forum after five decades,” he said, adding that the whole nation was united on the matter.

“The parliament approved unanimous resolution at a joint session […] this is a long fight and we have to fight at every front.” The minister said that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi had buried Congress leader Nehru’s India.

Meanwhile, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor reiterated that the Armed Forces of Pakistan with the help of entire nation were ready to respond to any act [of aggression] by India.

“Pakistan army is fully prepared to confront every misadventure by India […] India’s provocation continues across the Line of Control.”

DG ISPR revealed that Indian soldiers have been deployed at every nook and corner in the valley and the world has been keenly observing human rights’ abuses by the occupation forces.

“At present stage, the biggest issue in Jammu and Kashmir is about human rights’ violations […] the entire region has been turned into a prison,” Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor mentioned.

“By staging a false flag operation, India can take any action along the LoC; however Pakistan armed forces would respond effectively,” he said while refuting impression that Pakistan has been escalating tensions along the LoC.

He urged the international community to put more efforts for resolution of the dispute which is a nuclear flashpoint between arch rivals Pakistan and India.