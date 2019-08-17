Share:

United Nations (UN) said on Friday that Kashmir conundrum will be addressed in line with UN charter and UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Negating Indian claims UN official website has said in a statement with reference to UNSC meeting on Kashmir that Kashmir issue will be resolved as per UN charter and UNSC resolutions.

The statement said Kashmir is not internal matter of India. It is matter of world peace and security which has come under debate within UN ambit after 1965.

The web site has cited to UN Secretary General statement wherein he had expressed his grave concern over situation in Occupied Kashmir. He had also invited reference to Simla accord reached between Pakistan and India

The statement said Kashmir issue would be resolved in accordance with Un charter in peaceful manner.

UN observers are present in the disputed territory since long who report violations of LoC.