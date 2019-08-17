Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said a meeting will be convened today (Saturday) to discuss occupied Kashmir after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) concluded its discussions on Friday.

Speaking to the media here in the federal capital, Qureshi said various Pakistani institutions would be part of the meeting on Saturday and a future plan of action — in light of today's historical progress and success — would be set.

As recent as early morning today, there was information that India was attempting to not let the UNSC meeting take place, he said, adding that there was fear till the meeting started that some sort of hindrance would come up. However, he congratulated "all our people today for India has been unmasked".

"The Kashmir issue was discussed at the Security Council for the first time today after five decades," the minister said, adding that he wished to express his gratitude to the members of the UNSC, who, he noted, were not swayed by India's efforts and continued their meeting as scheduled.

Qureshi commented on how India had kept the issue of occupied Kashmir hidden from the world but that the UNSC called a meeting 72 hours after Pakistan made its request.

According to the foreign minister, the UN's military observers and political affairs representatives were called to the meeting on Kashmir, wherein a clear and detailed discussed was held.

India's case, Qureshi added, was based on two points, one of which is New Delhi's stance that occupied Kashmir is an internal issue and that that was why the matter should not be taken to the UNSC.

Qureshi further said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres maintained that the issue of Kashmir could only be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions.

"It's clear now that the world is observing the situation in occupied Kashmir," he said, adding that the global fraternity believed that there were truths to be revealed.