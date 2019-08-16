Share:

The post-World War II led to the development of an edifice based on what came to known as liberal world order. The hallmark of this world order is that it is constituted on adherence to norms, values and multilateralism. Adherence to these values suggests a way of overcoming anarchy in international system of politics instead of resorting to unilateral or unbridled power of hegemons. In absence of the liberal order, hegemonic powers were kept in check through resort to balance of power in continental Europe. The outset and termination of WWII only demonstrated of what was left of the vileness of fascist hegemons. To prevent the catastrophes such as holocaust, genocide, massacres, wars and unsanctioned occupation from taking place, United Nations was established. The raison d’être was to provide to international community norms, values and resort to multilateral efforts as a means of resolving disputes, conflicts and common issues.

It is this commitment that led to prevention of another hegemonic and fascist power to arise. The liberal order became consolidated as more multilateral forums such as European Union became a prime example for other regions to follow suit. Globalization led to sprouting of industrialization and emerging economies across the world. Time and again each crisis, be it Rwanda, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina taught international community that multilateral cooperation is the only modus operandi of halting crisis from metastasizing and convoluting.

The test of history’s lessons has brought international community to the same brink once again. Should the international community, particularly European powers such as France, Germany and United Kingdom enable the rise of another regional hegemon? A Bhartya Janata Party (BJP) led hegemony that reflects traits, characteristics and ambitions that bear resemblance to fascist Nazism be accommodated. Accommodation of Hitler prior to World War II didn’t preclude the fate of perilous war. It only brought misery for Europe and the world peace. Should BJP’s fascist and reckless ambitions in disputed areas such as Jammu and Kashmir stand unchecked.

Jammu and Kashmir Dispute has become a litmus test for the reliability of liberal values. As one of the oldest outstanding disputes since the inception of United Nations, the J&K dispute has entered a new chapter. In flagrant violation of UNSC resolutions, India abrogated constitutional protections of Article 370 and 35-A, testing the efficacy and application of multilateral instruments. Arguments are being made that inclining towards economic interest, world powers and West in particular is likely to give a moot response to India’s move on Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This however still needs to be seen in the outcome of United Nation’s Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Kashmir.

Realpolitik as it is known doesn’t follow the dictates of morality and gives precedent to interests. Should realpolitik become the lens with which fascist ambitions and actors be accommodated at the cost of liberal values. This is most critical question confronted by countries and multilateral institutions upholding liberal values. Should liberal values be solely subjugated to economic interests? Albeit, India remains as a large and lucrative market for multinational corporations; however, economic interests can only be of use if peace is durable in the South Asia itself. Economic interests are neither about adopting ‘or else’ approach or a zero-sum game, it is about securing diverse base of clients and partners.

Pakistan in comparison to Indian population stands at over 208 million at present, it is projected to grow to over 400 million in decades to come. It will have one of the largest populations in the world and rising income levels will also make it a lucrative market. But the larger question remains, should realpolitik be the sole guiding principle on matters of grave international crisis and disputes. The situation instead calls for managing a balance between realpolitik driven ambitions. They must be balanced by liberal values to keep unchecked goals of supremacist political actors. Today, European powers that have long upheld liberal values and norms in international politics need to introspect. Should the actions of fascist entity in South Asia be allowed to violate UNSC resolutions with respect to Jammu and Kashmir Dispute. United Kingdom, France and Germany may need to think if South Asia be allowed to face manifestation of a phenomenon that once clouded Europe that led to World War II. A feared trauma that can be avoided through the common good will and action of European powers in persuading India and Pakistan to implement UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute. And when India’s Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh comments that India’s “No First Use” policy may change depending on future circumstances attests that peace in South Asia stands acutely threatened. It is seriously under threat from BJP’s revisionist and fascist designs not just in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, but also in South Asia. The question remains will liberal ethos, and actions be compromised on the question of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, or will Europe move to never again let another tragedy befall the international community.