As everyone knows that marriages are the momentous part of our daily lives. Since a person after getting married gets a partner with whom he/she spends his/her complete life. But in Pakistan nowadays despite spending a prosperous and joyful life with the partner, many people are divorcing their wives due to minute issues. This trend is alarming. I am amazed why this culture is not vanishing in our country?

WAHEED WAHID,

Kech.