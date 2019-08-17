Share:

At least five people including a woman were killed in firing over marriage feud in Larkana on Saturday, police said.

According to details, the incident took place in Yar Muhammad Colony of Larkana where armed men barge into house of rivals with whom they were in dispute over rejecting wedding proposal, and opened indiscriminate fire at the residents.

As a result of firing four people including a couple, their two sons were killed on the spot while another was critically injured who also succumbed to his wounds later.

The culprits fled the scene after committing the crime. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.

The police after registering a case against the murderers at concerned police station have started raids for their arrest.