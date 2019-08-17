Share:

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI - An accountability court yesterday awarded judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari in fake bank accounts case by three days and sent him to Adiala Jail.

Asif Zardari was produced before accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir by NAB officials after expiry of his physical remand.

At the outset of the hearing, NAB prosecutor Muzaffar Abbasi prayed the

court for extension in Zardari’s physical remand by disclosing that a statement of the suspect needed to be interrogated.

Defence counsel Sardar Latif Khosa stated that Asif Zardari had already demanded that he be given a 90 days remand, whereas NAB officials either ask for a four-day remand or ask for a new remand. He said that such practice by the NAB was aimed at distracting the court as well as loss to national treasury.

Assefa meets Faryal Talpur at prison

Asif Zardari, speaking at the rostrum, asked why he was not allowed to meet his daughter despite having court permission. He stated that he was also not allowed to offer Eid prayers.

The court, after listening to the parties, awarded three-day judicial remand of Zardari and sent him to Adiala Jail.

He will now be presented in the accountability court on August 19.

Sardar Latif Khosa also filed a plea in the court asking that Zardari be provided with A-class facilities in prison, including medical facilities and the permission to meet his family.

Meanwhile, Assefa Bhutto, the daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari, on Friday met her aunt Faryal Talpur at Adiala Jail, sources said.

Flanked by Senator Farooq H Nayyak, Assefa Bhutto met with PPP leader Faryal Talpur for a very short time and proceeded to the federal capital, they added. Faryal Talpur, the PPP leader, who is named in the fake accounts case and being probed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was shifted from Islamabad’s Poly Clinic Hospital to Adyala Jail Monday night.

It may be noted here that Faryal Talpur, the sister of Asif Ali Zardari, has been granted B Class in the jail by the authorities.