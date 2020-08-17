Share:

LAHORE - Basim Ali defeated Usama Saeed 10-4 (super tie break) in the men’s singles event to bag the title of Independence Day Tennis, which was organized by Sindh Tennis Association (STA). In under-12 singles, Ibrahim Saad beat Almir Jan 10-6, said a news release issued by the STA here on Sunday. Ahmed Ali Rajput and Tehmina Asif were chief guests at the concluding ceremony. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Vice President Khalid Rehmani delightedly informed that the Sindh Tennis Association has taken immediate step to hold tennis competitions as soon as the lockdown restrictions are lifted. He added that two national and two Sindh Ranking Tennis Championships are already matured and would be held in Sept–Oct, and KCSA Beach Games and Wheelchair Tennis Coaching Camps are also in pipeline.