Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that the executive power of provincial government and the assembly cannot be shared with anyone and no one will be allowed to interfere in their domain.

Murad Ali Shah, while addressing a press conference, said that neither an agreement has been reached with the Centre nor any committee was formed. Committees of political parties are formed for political purposes, he added.

CM Sindh further said that some people in the federal government are non-serious who do not think before speaking. He added National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) cannot do any work without the permission of the federation.

Responding to criticism on provincial government, he confessed that Sindh government led by PPP failed to resolve some issues and said that what can he do as federal government has not released Rs245 billions of Sindh’s share.

Murad Ali Shah said that it was not raining for the first time in Karachi but old photos of rains were shared on social media. The main reason behind issues is encroachments around nullahs. He added that work of cleaning the drains is very complicated because garbage disposal is an important issue.