KARACHI - The Muslim world’s heart beats with Palestinian Muslims and any United States-led conspiracy cannot stop struggle of Palestinian people, Naib Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Asadullah Bhutto said while addressing a protest public meeting in front of Karachi Press Club.

The Muslims world have full faith in realization of legitimate rights of Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination, he added. The Hamas has legitimate right on Palestine land and occupation on land by Isreal should be vacated, he said. “Where are human right bodies and organisations who never dared to voice against Israeli atrocities on Palestinian Muslims by Israel,” he asked. It is time to be awaken for Muslim world and united to get rid off from clutches of United States domination, he warned.

Our government should stop verbal statements and take concrete steps towards this development, he said. “We praise Palestinian Muslims on their unwavering struggle against tyrant forces and not accepting occupation of Israel over their land,” he remarked.

On the occasion, Karachi Ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that west was frightened from Islam as their faith lay on fake foundation.

He said there was only 10 percent Jews and more than 51 percent on land when Israel was recognized, even Christians did not accept Israel.

Hamas movement is like jihad and whosoever against this struggle is alley and slave of United States, he stated. The protestors raised anti US and Israel slogans and rejected the recent US-Israel step towards Palestine. Naib ameers, Osma Razi, Dr Wasay Shakir, Secretary Abdul Wahab, deputies, Younus Barani, Abdul Razzaq, Abdul Rehman Fida, Abdul Aziz, Naveed Ali Baig and Secretary Information, Zahid Askari were also present on the occasion.

PTI leader accuses PPP of plundering Sindh

President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad, Imran Qureshi on Sunday said the federal government was working on several projects to uplift quality of life of residents in Sindh.

In a statement issued here on Sunday Qureshi said the provincial government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which under the unconstitutional amendment was responsible for the province’s development, had failed to show progress in any sector.

“Problems of the people are growing day by day. Services of the health, education and other sectors are deteriorating.

Hundreds of millions of rupees are being squandered on thousands of ghost schools

and ghost teachers,” he observed.

He said the state of health services was very bad and poor people did not even receive proper treatment and free medicines in the government hospitals.

Qureshi blamed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for plundering Sindh for last 12 years since it came to power after 2008 general elections in the province.

He demanded that an impartial inquiry of the utilization of development budget in Sindh should be carried out.

“PPP which often complaints about the deprivations in Sindh is the one which has been actually plundering the province,” he remarked.