National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday has filed a reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz along with others in money laundering case.

According to details, the reference was registered at the office of accountability court’s admin judge.

Hamza Shahbaz has been accused of sending money abroad through illegal ways.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) had rejected Hamza Shahbaz’s bail in money laundering case. Defence lawyer Salman Aslam Butt said that his client was being subjected to political revenge.

Non-political powers were using investigation agencies including NAB for their own interests, the lawyer claimed.

Accountability court had also indicted Hamza Shahbaz and his father Shehbaz Sharif in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference. Both the accused pleaded not guilty and their lawyer requested time for case preparation which was rejected by the court.

In another hearing, Salman Butt had argued that according to the NAB ordinance, the bureau could not issue arrest warrants unless an inquiry over the matter was completed.

To which, Justice Naqvi had remarked that the judgment would be done as per the constitution, and justice would be ensured.