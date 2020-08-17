Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari yesterday said the policies of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government were “destructive” for the country.

In a statement, the PPP leader said that the general masses were not getting relief in any aspect. “The government has failed to develop different sectors of the country including foreign affairs, political structure and economy,” he added.

The former president also forwarded guidelines to party leaders in Central Executive Committee session of the PPP and directed them to devise a proper strategy in the light of the guidelines provided. “We have to protect the country from difficult time.”

Zardari said that PTI was pushing back Pakistan from development.

Separately, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the Federal Minister for Human Rights Shirin Mazari has admitted that the country's foreign policy is limited to statements, speeches and Twitter. In a statement, Senator Khokhar said that the failure of raising the Kashmir issue was not only a failure of foreign office but also of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The nation and the opposition already know that the government has totally and utterly failed in every field but now the failure is also being exposed by the government itself,” he added. Earlier, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari criticised the Foreign Office for letting down the Kashmiris.

Shireen Mazari said it was through Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “single-handed efforts” that the narrative surrounding Kashmir had changed the global perception over the issue. "If the Foreign Office had carried forward the Prime Minister's narrative, the situation would have been vastly different today," she said.

Mazari said, had the Foreign Office taken action, the world would certainly have listened to Pakistan on the issue.

"But our diplomats chose leisurely hotel stays, dressing in three-piece suits and heavily starched clothes and speaking over the telephone," she added.