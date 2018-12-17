Share:

Islamabad - The fourth anniversary of martyrs of terrorist attack on Army Public School, Peshawar observed across the country on Sunday coincided with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirming death sentence awarded to 15 hardcore terrorists.

These convicts were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies, abetting suicide bombers in an attack on Christian Colony near Peshawar, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians.

On the whole, their terrorist activities resulted into death of 34 persons, including 21 forces personnel, 9 Frontier Constabulary personnel and 2 police officials along with 2 civilians, whereas, injuring 19 others. All the convicts tried by special military courts were members of proscribed organisation.

According to details, convict Hameedur Rehman s/o Moazmin Mullah was involved in attacks on law enforcement agencies and the armed forces which resulted in the deaths of Major Gen Sanaullah Khan, Lt Col Tauseef Ahmed, Naib Subedar Muhammad Aslam and 18 soldiers.

Convict Said Ali s/o Munawar Khan was involved in attacks on law enforcement agencies and the armed forces, which resulted in the deaths of a civilian, Shah Nazar, Naib Subedar Hanif, Havaldar Naseer, Havaldar Qayyum Ahmad along with two soldiers, and injuries to 8 other soldiers. He was also found in possession of explosives.

Convict Ibrar s/o Abdul Rahim abetted suicide bombers in attacking Christian Colony near Peshawar by planning the attack and providing weapons, suicidal jackets, and transportation to the attackers. Resultantly, a civilian Samuel Sardar lost his life and 3 others were injured. The convict was also found in possession of explosives.

Other 12 convicts including Fida Hussain s/o Hussain, Raza Ullah s/o Ikram Ullah, Rahim Ullah s/o Fateh Khan, Umar Zada s/o Bashar, Amjad Ali s/o Ajan, Abdur Rahman s/o Abdul Wahab, Ghulam Rahim s/o Munjra Khan, Muhammad Khan s/o Ghulam Haider, Rahimullah s/o Noorani Gul, Rashid Iqbal s/o Hameed Iqbal, Ghaffar s/o Qari Zarif, and Rehman Ali s/o Aziz were involved in attacks on LEAs personnel which resulted in deaths of Assistant Sub Inspector Noor Zaman, Naib Subedar Hussain Faraz and four other soldiers, and injuries to 5 others.

The convicts were also involved in destruction of government educational institutions in Swat. They were found in possession of firearms and explosives as well.

In addition to the above-mentioned terrorists who were sentenced to death, 20 convicts have also been awarded imprisonment of unspecified terms.

Military courts finalised 546 cases since establishment

ISPR in a statement said that 717 accused terrorists have been sent to military courts by the federal government since their establishment.

It said that of these cases, 546 have been finalised by the military courts.

Out of the finalised cases, 310 terrorists were awarded death penalty while 234 were awarded rigorous imprisonment of varied duration ranging from life imprisonment to a minimum of 5 years. Two accused were also acquitted.

Out of 310 sentenced to death, 56 terrorists have been executed after completion of legal process beyond military courts decisions.

Those who have been awarded death penalty included masterminds, executers and abettors/ facilitators of various major terrorist incidents including APS Peshawar attack of 16 December 2014; Marriot Islamabad terrorist attack, September 2008; Parade Lane terrorist attack, December 2009; Attack on ISI office Multan, December 2009; Bannu Jail Break, April 2012; Terrorist attack on SSP Chaudhary Aslam, January 2014; Karachi Airport attack, June 2014; and terrorist attack on Amjad Sabri, June 2016.