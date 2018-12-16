Share:

KASUR-Despite clear and strict orders of Punjab government against child labour, children are witnessed doing manual labour at different workplaces of Kasur district. It has been learnt that the Labour Department of Kasur has been in deep slumber since long, and this negligence has resulted in the rise of the number of the children doing manual work at different workplaces.

Child labourers in the district mock the 'endeavours' of the government for the elimination of child labour. The situation clearly shows that the authorities are least bothered to ensure concrete step to end the menace of child labour in the district.

They only make hollow claims to woo people; in actuality they have nothing to do with public welfare. "The future of the child labourers is at risk, for they hold hammers and bricks, instead of holding books, in their hands." The situation also exposes the government's claims to end poverty in the country as no effective have so far been taken in this regard.

The social and political circles of Kasur have expressed their concerns over child labour, and they have demanded that Punjab chief minister take notice of the issue. The have also appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take action against the negligent officials of Labour Department.

Auto workshops selling fake, low quality mobil oils

Auto workshops in Kasur City and surroundings allegedly sell fake and low quality mobil oils under the guise of famous brands.

A survey report conducted by this correspondent reveals that mobil oil mafia has strengthened its presence in Kasur district, and it is accused of allegedly involved in the sale of substandard mobil oils under the labels of international brands.

People told The Nation that auto workshops in Old Lorry Adda, Steel Bagh Chowk, Mandi Morr, and PSO petrol station fleece motorists by selling them substandard mobil oils packed in small containers-upon which affixed the stickers of famous mobil oil companies. In this way, they are not only deceiving innocent people but also damaging their vehicles as the substandard oils once poured into engines cause them a gradual and unrepairable damage.

The authorities concerned are least bothered, as usual, and they are not taking action against those selling fake and low quality oils. People demand that Deputy Commissioner Sahibzadi Waseema Umar and Kasur DPO take notice of it. They also demand that both officers form special inspection teams to curb the practice.