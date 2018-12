Share:

LAHORE – Crescent Model Higher Secondary won the 9th Punjab Olympics Games by beating 8 times consecutive champions DPS with the margin of 26 points as the winners earned 862 points as against DPS’ 836. The City School Central Region finished third with 354 points. Crescent School Director Sports Rizwan Ahmed lauded Honorable Secretary Crescent School Altaf Hussain and Principal Sobia Lodhi for their all-out support, which helped the school win laurels.–Staff Reporter