RAWALPINDI-City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have imposed ban on the entry of heavy vehicles and buses in Murree to ensure safety of the passengers and facilitate the tourists. Special instructions have been issued to traffic wardens by Traffic Police Rawalpindi while the tourists have also been advised to avoid coming on motorcycles, heavy vehicles and buses. Talking to APP, CTP spokesman said, the tourists had been asked to keep moderate air pressure in tyres of their vehicles which must be fit in condition and batteries of the vehicles should be fully charged, he added.

The step had been taken to avoid any sort of inconvenience to the tourists, he said. Only expert drivers must visit Murree during snowfall seasons while the visitors should avoid wrong and double parking.

He said the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Yousaf had urged the tourists to avoid taking selfies while parking vehicles in the middle of the road. The CTO advised the tourists to strictly obey traffic rules during snowfall or bad weather condition in Murree. He said that all out efforts were made to provide traffic related facilities to the visitors. The tourists can get help from CTP Murree via helpline 051-9269200 for assistance, help, guidance and information.

The large number of vehicles illegally parked on either side of the narrow roads further reduces the space available for vehicles to move forward.

He said, under a comprehensive traffic plan devised for Murree for winter season, wardens, inspectors and deputy superintendents of traffic police had been deployed to manage the flow of traffic in the most attractive resort which attracts thousands of tourists in summer and winter. A control room had been set up for the area, he informed.