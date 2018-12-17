Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that December 16 is a ‘black day’ in Pakistan’s history as innocent school students were butchered by the terrorists in Peshawar on this day.

In a message on the fourth anniversary of the horrific and barbaric Army Public School terrorist attack in Peshawar on December 16, 2014, he said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and loved ones of all the victims.”

The fateful ‘black day’ which resulted in loss of more than 130 precious lives, “continues to remain a scar on the collective memory of the nation. Even after four years, the pain and sorrow of this utterly senselessness and heinous act remains fresh. So does the outrage,” he added.

Qureshi said while the attack shocked the whole nation, “it also tested the resilience and resolve of Pakistan to fight terrorism and extremism. The country emerged from that test not only intact, but strengthened. The tragedy brought the whole nation together and gave us the direction to eliminate this menace from our territory. The improved security situation in the country and successes achieved against terrorism in the last four years are owed to the martyrs of the APS attack.”

On this day, he said: “We also remember the immense sacrifices rendered by our security forces. It is through their tremendous efforts that we have been able to turn the tide against the menace of terrorism. This fight is not yet over and we will persevere until terrorism is completely eradicated from our country.

The anniversary of this tragic day is also a reminder for the international community that terrorism is a common enemy and must be jointly fought.”

He added: “As we remember with sorrow the devastating terrorist attack, we must ensure that this should never happen again, so that our children and future generations can live in peace and pursue their dreams without fear. We will never forget the sacrifices made by our innocent children.”

APP adds: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that the Pakistani nation will never forget the sacrifice of the martyrs of Army Public School in war against terrorism.

Paying glowing tributes to Martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar, the minister said in a statement that the callous and inhuman terrorists targeted innocent students having no parallel in human history. He said Pakistan was a country, children of which contributed in the war against terrorism through their blood.

He said that sacrifice of APS students and teachers was the undeniable proof of Pakistani nation’s unflinching resolve to defeat this scourge as every segment of society including children, women, youth, elderly and non-Muslims have resisted terrorism by setting examples of bravery.

He said if any country neglected supreme sacrifices and gave negative remarks against Pakistani nation’s efforts in war against terrorism, actually it insulted the sacrifices of innocent martyrs of APS, our valiant armed forces, police and other law enforcement agencies, adding, no religion or justice loving person can allow this attitude. Fawad said that with the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan has defeated terrorists and Pakistan would keep the tradition of sacrifices in this war alive.