ISLAMABAD  -  Eight matches were played in the second qualifying round of 4th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed ITF Futures Championship 2018 here at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Sunday.

Senator Taj Hadier, Minister Sartaj Gul, ICT Managing Director Fazle Subhan, level-III coach Kamran Khalil and others witnessed the matches. Youngster Shoaib Muhammad stunned Korean Kim Cheong Hwi packing 2-1 in battle royal. Shoaib, who is Pakistan’s No 1 U-18 player, played superbly against Kim, who comfortably won the first set 6-3.

After losing the first set, Shoaib, backed by massive local crowd, fought back well and won the second set 6-4. It was battle royal witnessed in the third and decisive set, where both the players managed to hold onto their respective serves to make it 6-6. Shoaib then played some of the best shots to win the tie-break 7-6(3) to book first round ticket.

In other matches of the day, Sood Lakshit beat NG Hao Yuan 7-6(4) and 6-4, Varney Jackson (AUS) beat Aftab Muhammad Nauman (PAK) 6-0, 6-3, Mudassar Murtaza beat Aman Attique Khan 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3, Kumthonkittikul Worovin (THA) beat Bakhodur Fariduni (TJK) 7-6(4), 6-1, Fichtel Filip (GER) beat Rasheed Khan (PAK) 6-0, 6-0, Banicivic Igor(SRB) beat Syed Zohair Raza 6-1, 6-1 and Tagashira Kent(JPN) beat Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 7-5.

 