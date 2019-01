Share:

SIBI:- A Frontier Constabulary (FC) man was martyred when a vehicle hit a landmine here on Sunday. A vehicle of the security forces struck a landmine planted by unknown terrorists in Babar Kach Jhalari area of Sibi. The vehicle was damaged in the explosion and an FC man, Muhammad Khan, was martyred. The security forces cordoned off the area after the blast and launched search operation in the area.– INP